The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) acted unanimously today to improve the water and sewerage customers’ relationship with Calvert County Government.

The BOCC initiated the process to repeal Resolution 32-16, the current Water and Sewer Allocation Policy, adopted on Sept. 27, 2016. Staff was directed to schedule a public hearing to repeal Resolution 32-16 and adopt an amended policy that eliminates additional water and sewerage equivalent dwelling units, or EDUs, for residential customers.

The BOCC also directed the Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division (WSD), to make several changes designed to enhance monitoring and billing for customers. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, WSD will transition to a tiered, monthly billing system. Under tiered billing, the customer cost per unit of water will be based on the amount used. Customers will also be provided with their consumption and billing on a new and simplified monthly statement.

The BOCC also expedited several technology upgrades to billing software and metering infrastructure that will allow customers to monitor online, real time, daily water use. To accelerate software improvements within the current fiscal year (FY23), the BOCC requested the reallocation of $750,000 in unexecuted American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Citizens will be provided an opportunity to review and comment on the updated policy prior to the public hearing.