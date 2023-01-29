Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, and Lt. Governor Aruna Miller for a behavioral health roundtable discussion at Behavioral Health System Baltimore. Together with community organization leadership and youth advocates, the group discussed opportunities to strengthen mental and behavioral health resources and support throughout the state.

?“To fully unlock the potential of our state, we must support all Marylanders as they navigate mental health and substance use challenges,” said Governor Moore. “My number one job is ensuring the health and safety of Marylanders, and addressing these issues is a core part of that work; that is why in my budget proposal, we are investing seriously in mental health initiatives, including the 9-8-8 hotline, and treatment programs that will help save lives.”

Last week, Governor Moore unveiled his budget proposal, which includes a record $1.4 billion in direct state support for mental health and substance use programs and more than $616 million to fund provider rate increases in the fields of behavioral health, developmental disabilities, Medicaid, and other services.

“Improving and safeguarding mental health and behavioral health care access and quality for all Marylanders is our top priority,” said Lt. Governor Miller. “We will continue to raise the voices of our community partners, health care providers and patients as we move forward in partnership.”