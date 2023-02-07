The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (14-6) took on the Penn College Wildcats (8-13) in another United East Conference Matchup. The Seahawks were able to use a strong second half to pull away from the Wildcats, winning 50-38.

How It Happened

The first quarter was a slow start offensively for St. Mary’s, as they trailed 18-9 after the first 10 minutes of play. The Seahawks primary source of offense initially came from the free throw line before Stephanie Howell and Rachel Manning got things going from the field in the final minute to give St. Mary’s some positive momentum.

and hit two big three pointers during that run to help get the game back to an even score. It was all knotted up at 36 a piece going into the final 10 minutes. The fourth quarter was complete domination from the Seahawks, as they held the Wildcats scoreless from the field and just allowed them to tally two points total. Sam Blaylock and Karon Williams continued to be the main catalysts offense for the Seahawks, doing most of their damage with jump shots. St. Mary’s also did a great job driving hard to the rim and earning trips to the free throw line. The Seahawks outscored the Wildcats 14-2 over the final 10 minutes and ended up taking home the win, 50-38.

Credit: Megan Stambaugh

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams had a game high 22 points and seven rebounds

.Up Next

Feb. 8 | 5:00 PM | vs. Gallaudet | Washington, D.C.