Joshua Ryan Gantt, convicted by a Calvert County jury in July 2022 of rape and sexual abuse of a minor, was sentenced on January 30, 2023, to 25 years, suspended to 10 years of active incarceration.

The sentence was imposed by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee. Judge Chandlee also placed Gantt on five years of probation upon release and required him to undergo lifetime supervision as a sex offender. Gantt must serve at least half his active sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero. Evidence revealed that Gantt molested the victim, a family friend, for over four years. The victim reported the abuse when he was 13 years old.