Dot is a six-year-old, 32-pound beagle girl ISO her forever home.

Dot is one of the sweetest beagles you will ever meet! She is a laid-back girl that enjoys TV time and cuddles with her foster mom. She also likes being outside and going for a daily walk.

Follow this link to see and read even more about Dot, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=70109.

If you are interested in adopting Dot or another beagle send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.