Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Maryland from 2000 to 2009.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

50. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 948- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,336 (#16 most common name, +40.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #55- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,728

49. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 956- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#159 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #71- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,651

48. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 961- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,186 (#28 most common name, +23.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #45- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163

47. Faith

Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,005- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 671 (#81 most common name, -33.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #54- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759

46. Savannah

Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,009- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,069 (#34 most common name, +5.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #38- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720

45. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,036- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,785 (#10 most common name, +72.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #26- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475

44. Makayla

Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,045- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 606 (#89 most common name, -42.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #46- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960

43. Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,077- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 309 (#184 (tie) most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #35- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885

42. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,098- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,323 (#17 most common name, +20.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #34- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442

41. Caroline

Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,107- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 869 (#46 most common name, -21.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #77- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,726

40. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,145- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 270 (#208 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #74- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,143

39. Mackenzie

Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,191- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 863 (#48 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #48- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538

38. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,207- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050 (#35 most common name, -13.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #41- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958

37. Destiny

Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,265- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#153 (tie) most common name, -71.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #32- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782

36. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,289- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#247 (tie) most common name, -81.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #36- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812

35. Hailey

Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,340- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 930 (#41 most common name, -30.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #27- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963

34. Alexandra

Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,355- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 725 (#69 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #40- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206

33. Brooke

Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,357- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 690 (#75 most common name, -49.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #47- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678

32. Jasmine

Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,361- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 608 (#88 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #29- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029

31. Gabrielle

Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,381- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 679 (#77 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #61- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000

30. Victoria

Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,433- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#30 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #25- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924

29. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,493- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 315 (#180 (tie) most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #23- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630

28. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,514- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,238 (#23 most common name, -18.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #21- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076

27. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,517- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 478 (#120 (tie) most common name, -68.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #33- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310

26. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,529- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 841 (#50 most common name, -45.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #37- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330

25. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,540- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,604 (#12 most common name, +4.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #20- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467

24. Julia

Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,555- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#73 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #30- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848

23. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,600- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 964 (#37 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #24- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215

22. Brianna

Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,646- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 755 (#64 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #18- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768

21. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,649- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#122 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #19- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144

20. Morgan

Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,657- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 786 (#60 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #31- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734

19. Sydney

Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,725- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#83 most common name, -63.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #28- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431

18. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,805- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,038 (#2 most common name, +68.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #16- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495

17. Alyssa

Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,867- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#92 most common name, -68.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #14- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469

16. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,066- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396 (#5 most common name, +16.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #7- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534

15. Alexis

Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,093- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 660 (#82 most common name, -68.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #11- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801

s_oleg // Shutterstock

14. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,126- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,734 (#11 most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #9- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457

13. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,137- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 940 (#40 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #10- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014

12. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,154- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 970 (#36 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #8- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281

11. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,162- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#13 most common name, -30.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #15- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702

10. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,173- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,963 (#3 most common name, +36.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #13- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222

9. Taylor

Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,425- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#38 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #17- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972

8. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,520- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 917 (#44 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #12- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411

7. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,630- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,286 (#19 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #5- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723

6. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,719- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,259 (#6 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #6- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882

5. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,727- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,041 (#1 most common name, +11.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #4- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018

4. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,813- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#71 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #22- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317

3. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,880- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,739 (#4 most common name, -4.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #3- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305

2. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,650- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,895 (#9 most common name, -48.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #1- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714

1. Madison