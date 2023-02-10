Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Maryland from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
50. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 948- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,336 (#16 most common name, +40.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #55- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,728
49. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 956- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 355 (#159 most common name, -62.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #71- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,651
48. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 961- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,186 (#28 most common name, +23.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #45- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 56,163
47. Faith
Faith is a name of Latin origin meaning “confidence” or “trust”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,005- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 671 (#81 most common name, -33.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #54- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 48,759
46. Savannah
Savannah is a name of Native American origin meaning “open plain”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,009- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,069 (#34 most common name, +5.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #38- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 64,720
45. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,036- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,785 (#10 most common name, +72.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #26- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 83,475
44. Makayla
Makayla is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,045- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 606 (#89 most common name, -42.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #46- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,960
43. Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,077- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 309 (#184 (tie) most common name, -71.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #35- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,885
42. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,098- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,323 (#17 most common name, +20.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #34- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 67,442
41. Caroline
Caroline is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,107- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 869 (#46 most common name, -21.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #77- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 41,726
40. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,145- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 270 (#208 most common name, -76.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #74- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 43,143
39. Mackenzie
Mackenzie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “son of the bright one”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,191- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 863 (#48 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #48- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,538
38. Allison
Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,207- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,050 (#35 most common name, -13.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #41- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 59,958
37. Destiny
Destiny is a name of Latin origin meaning “fate”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,265- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#153 (tie) most common name, -71.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #32- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,782
36. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,289- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#247 (tie) most common name, -81.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #36- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,812
35. Hailey
Hailey is a name of English origin meaning “hay’s meadow”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,340- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 930 (#41 most common name, -30.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #27- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 81,963
34. Alexandra
Alexandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,355- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 725 (#69 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #40- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,206
33. Brooke
Brooke is a name of English origin meaning “small stream”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,357- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 690 (#75 most common name, -49.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #47- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 54,678
32. Jasmine
Jasmine is a name of Persian origin meaning “gift from God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,361- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 608 (#88 most common name, -55.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #29- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,029
31. Gabrielle
Gabrielle is a name of French origin meaning “God is my strength”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,381- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 679 (#77 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #61- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 47,000
30. Victoria
Victoria is a name of Latin origin meaning “victory”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,433- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,151 (#30 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #25- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 84,924
29. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,493- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 315 (#180 (tie) most common name, -78.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #23- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,630
28. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,514- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,238 (#23 most common name, -18.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #21- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 95,076
27. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,517- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 478 (#120 (tie) most common name, -68.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #33- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 68,310
26. Katherine
Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,529- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 841 (#50 most common name, -45.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #37- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 65,330
25. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,540- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,604 (#12 most common name, +4.2% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #20- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 96,467
24. Julia
Julia is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,555- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 698 (#73 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #30- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,848
23. Anna
Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,600- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 964 (#37 most common name, -39.8% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #24- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,215
22. Brianna
Brianna is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,646- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 755 (#64 most common name, -54.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #18- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 99,768
21. Lauren
Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,649- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 472 (#122 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #19- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 97,144
20. Morgan
Morgan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “sea chief”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,657- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 786 (#60 most common name, -52.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #31- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 70,734
19. Sydney
Sydney is a name of English origin meaning “wide meadow”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,725- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 636 (#83 most common name, -63.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #28- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 76,431
18. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,805- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,038 (#2 most common name, +68.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #16- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 104,495
17. Alyssa
Alyssa is a name of Greek origin meaning “rational”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 1,867- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#92 most common name, -68.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #14- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 114,469
16. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,066- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,396 (#5 most common name, +16.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #7- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 149,534
15. Alexis
Alexis is a name of Greek origin meaning “helper”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,093- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 660 (#82 most common name, -68.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #11- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 130,801
14. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,126- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,734 (#11 most common name, -18.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #9- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,457
13. Ashley
Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,137- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 940 (#40 most common name, -56.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #10- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 133,014
12. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,154- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 970 (#36 most common name, -55.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #8- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,281
11. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,162- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,513 (#13 most common name, -30.0% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #15- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,702
10. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,173- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,963 (#3 most common name, +36.4% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #13- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,222
9. Taylor
Taylor is a name of English origin meaning “one who tailors clothes”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,425- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 955 (#38 most common name, -60.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #17- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 100,972
8. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,520- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 917 (#44 most common name, -63.6% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #12- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 124,411
7. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,630- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,286 (#19 most common name, -51.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #5- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 155,723
6. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,719- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,259 (#6 most common name, -16.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #6- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 150,882
5. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”. Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,727- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,041 (#1 most common name, +11.5% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #4- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 156,018
4. Kayla
Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,813- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 713 (#71 most common name, -74.7% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #22- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,317
3. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 2,880- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,739 (#4 most common name, -4.9% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #3- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 181,305
2. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,650- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,895 (#9 most common name, -48.1% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #1- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 223,714
1. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.Maryland- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 3,760- Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,170 (#7 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 2000s)National- Rank: #2- Babies from 2000 to 2009: 193,172