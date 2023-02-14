The Southern Maryland, SkillsUSA Regional competition, was hosted by the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center on February 11, 2022, where Career and Technical Education (CTE) students from the Calvert Career and Technology Academy, Calvert County Public Schools competed against students from Charles and St. Mary’s counties.

Calvert County Public School students took home 13 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze medals out of the 25 competition events. Students who earn a gold, silver or bronze medal will represent their respective CTE program at the SkillsUSA Maryland State Leadership and Skills Conference in March in Anne Arundel County.

“We are extremely proud of all of our students who competed at this year’s SkillsUSA Regional competition,” shared Dr. Townsel, Superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools. “Their tremendous success is the result of our student’s hard work and the dedication of our CTE teachers and staff.”

SkillsUSA competitions showcase CTE students, involve industry professionals in evaluating student performance and help to train students for the workforce. The philosophy of the competition is to reward

students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to train students for employer needs and future career goals.

Several local businesses and organizations provided prizes for winners and competitors. Sheet Metal Air Rail & Transportation (SMART) Local 100 supplied shirts, glasses and gloves for all competitors in HVAC, sheet metal, and plumbing in addition to $25.00 gift cards to Lowes for all competitors. They also provided additional gift cards for those who placed in the top three in each competition. Also, the Calvert Health Foundation provided $1870 which sponsored the competition costs at regionals and states for all Academy of Health Professions students.

The following Calvert County Public School students placed at the 2023 Southern Maryland SkillsUSA regional event:

AUTOMOTIVE MAINTENANCE AND LIGHT REPAIR

Gold – Thomas Marshall

AUTOMOTIVE SERVICE TECHNOLOGY

Gold – Angel Guzman

BAKING AND PASTRY ARTS

Silver – Tanner Eaton

CARPENTRY

Bronze – Nathaniel Milliken

CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION

(Team of 3)

Bronze – Amber Brown, Breanna Doyle, & Emma Hall

COSMETOLOGY

Gold – Aldy Paau Pasauera Silver – Lacey Hancock Bronze – Casey Bowen

CULINARY ARTS

Gold – Jacob Adamson Silver – Amy Ontko Bronze – Quinn Maloit

DIGITAL CINEMA PRODUCTION

(Team of 2)

Gold – Levi Maiers & Tori McCreary

Bronze – Sam Hall & Blake Hill

EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN

(Team of 2)

Gold – Caroline Robinson & Travis Winston

Bronze – Hunter King & Kaleigh Weems

FIREFIGHTING

Gold – Riley Kulikowski Silver – Cody Davenport Bronze – Nicholas Boswell

HVAC

Gold – William Walton Silver – Jeffrey Wink Bronze – Connor Finnegan

NURSE ASSISTING

Gold – Averi Lewis

Bronze – Matthew Bowie

PHOTOGRAPHY

Gold – Nathan Coston Silver – Waylon Trigger Bronze – Charles Smith

PLUMBING

Gold – Robert Phipps

Silver – Kaden Walp

SHEETMETAL

Gold – Luke Stevens

Silver – Nathan Lagimoriere

Bronze – Austin Crouse

TEAMWORKS

(Team of 4)

Gold – Mason Kidwell, Logan Kinner, Gabriela Mejia Moran, & Tyler Smith

Silver – Cameron Bowen, Kira Paau, Andrew Wroten, & Ashley Zachary

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure a skilled work force. The organization serves more than 300,000 high school and college students, as well as professional members, nationwide. As part of the SkillsUSA program, students gain experiences in leadership, teamwork, citizenship, and character development. The organization focuses on quality of work, high ethical standards, superior work skills, lifelong education, and pride in the dignity of work.