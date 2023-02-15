Stacker compiled statistics about the unemployment rate in Calvert County using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. County and metro unemployment rates are as of November 2022.

Calvert County had a 2.9% unemployment rate in November 2022, marking a 0.7% decrease from a month ago. Maryland reported a 4.3% unemployment rate in November, which is the nineth highest in the country. Last month’s national unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% but is still 0.4% lower than last year.

The unemployment rate in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area was 3.0%, which is 0.1% higher than in Calvert County. Washington has the 341st lowest unemployment out of 887 metro and micro areas surveyed in the country.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties

#1. Prince George’s County, MD: 4.0%

#2. Dorchester County, MD: 3.9%

#3. Talbot County, MD: 3.7%

#4. Charles County, MD: 3.5%

#5. St. Mary’s County, MD: 3.1%

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Maryland

#1. Worcester County: 6.8%

#2. Somerset County: 5.3%

#3. Allegany County: 4.5%

#4. Wicomico County: 4.4%

#5. Prince George’s County: 4.0%

Counties with the lowest unemployment rate in Maryland

#1. Carroll County: 2.7%

#1. Howard County: 2.7%

#3. Calvert County: 2.9%

#3. Queen Anne’s County: 2.9%

#5. Anne Arundel County: 3.0%