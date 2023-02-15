Literacy Council of St. Mary’s and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) have partnered to launch an adult education tutor match program at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. The program begins February 21, 2023 and will continue every Tuesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Literacy Council of St. Mary’s provides one-on-one tutoring and customized learning opportunities for adults. The mission of the Literacy Council is to develop community relationships and workplace readiness by working one-on-one with adults to achieve their self-identified learning goals. Tutors are carefully trained and matched with students to support learning English for speakers of other languages and advancing academics at all levels, including GED preparation and skills for successful career paths. The Literacy Council is currently recruiting tutors to serve Health Hub clients.

“Education gives people choices. According to ProLiteracy.org, more than 43 million Americans read at or below a third-grade reading level,” said Susan Brookbank, Literacy Council Director. “Improved literacy in a community leads to lower health care costs, incarceration, and wages. The Literacy Council will work together with students to design the program of their choosing.”

“Low literacy skills are associated with worse health outcomes,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Boosting someone’s reading and writing abilities helps their educational attainment, economic success, and health literacy. All of these factors affect overall wellness and long-term health.”

To apply to be a tutor or a student with the Literacy Council, call 301-863-4847 or email stmalit@somd.lib.md.us.

To learn more about services and programs offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.