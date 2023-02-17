The MEDA Awards highlight best practices in Economic Development and recognize the individuals, programs, and projects that bring economic prosperity to the great State of Maryland.

Small Community: The Patuxent Partnership for AMP / Tech Jobs Rule

Nominated by: St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development

AMP/Tech Jobs Rule is a partnership between the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center (FTC) of St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), The Patuxent Partnership (TPP), and the Strategic Education Office of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD). The program is designed to attract high school students to manufacturing, business operations, and STEM careers by offering paid apprenticeship roles to those who have completed at least two years at FTC.

Small Community: St. Mary’s County Technology Resource Book or ‘TechBook’

Nominated by: St. Mary’s County Economic Development

As the sole complete source profiling the more than 200 technology companies located in St Mary’s County, TechBook provides a centralized resource for business partners, educational institutions, and professional membership organizations supporting the county’s major industry sector. More than 4,000 printed guides have been distributed throughout the county, and its digital version enjoys equally robust traffic.