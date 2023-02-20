Twenty-six Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) educators have achieved prestigious National Board Certification for the first time, while 67 others successfully maintained their certifications. This makes the 2022 class of NBCT educators one of the largest in the school system’s history. AACPS now has 360 educators who have earned NBCT status, making it the second-largest school system in Maryland.

National Board Certified teachers are highly sought after in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and can earn an additional $10,000 or more in compensation depending on their work assignment. These teachers have invested the time and effort to better themselves, putting them in a position to invest even more in their students.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said, “We should all be proud of the work they have done and will continue to do in our classrooms, and we hope that next year’s class is even bigger.”

The process of achieving National Board Certification can take up to five years. The 2022 class of AACPS educators completed rigorous assessments with the help of a professional development program offered by the school system. Currently, nearly 280 AACPS educators are seeking to earn NBCT status.

National Board Certification is a rigorous and highly respected process that assesses teaching practices and subject knowledge. Teachers who earn this certification are considered experts in their subject areas and are committed to student learning and growth.

The AACPS Board of Education is committed to supporting educators who seek National Board Certification. The professional development program offered by the school system provides resources, coaching, and guidance to educators throughout the certification process.

National Board Certified teachers bring many benefits to the classroom, including an increased ability to differentiate instruction, improved student engagement, and a deep understanding of the content they teach. The AACPS Board of Education recognizes the importance of having highly qualified teachers in the classroom and will continue to support educators seeking National Board Certification.

AACPS is proud of its 2022 class of NBCT educators and their dedication to their profession and students. The school system recognizes the importance of National Board Certification and will continue to support educators who seek to achieve this prestigious status.

The following AACPS educators achieved their initial National Board Certification status this year:

Amy Baer, Central Office

Amy Begg-Marino, Annapolis High School

Brooke Binder, Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School

Kimberle Campbell, Monarch Academy Annapolis

Amy Canterbury, Center of Applied Technology – North

Alexis Cutler, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Samantha Cygan, Old Mill High School

Leslie Everitt, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Susan Hess, Broadneck and Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Rebecca Hodder, Annapolis High School

Brittany Jester, Brooklyn Park Middle School

David Kellermann, North County High School

Kristin Koscher, Glen Burnie Park Elementary School

Katharine Lee, Infant and Toddler Program

Julie Lowman, Severna Park High School

Michelle McCarty, Center of Applied Technology – North

Shelby Mease, Monarch Global Academy

Danielle Miller, Maryland City Elem School

Jessica Overstreet, Severn Elementary School

Sarah Poole, Severna Park High School

Andrew Ritenour, Central Office

Lauren Robbins, Deale Elementary School

Kristen Sharp, Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School

Sarah Skinner, Center of Applied Technology – North

Katie Stower, Belle Grove Elementary School

Katherine Waterworth, Bates Middle School

The following AACPS educators successfully maintained their National Board Certification status:

Montserrat Batlle, Mills-Parole Elementary School

Alexis Bedingfield, Old Mill Middle School South

Christina Bowman, Severna Park High School

Melissa Caballero-Cruz, Brock Bridge Elementary School

Kimberly Cahill, Odenton Elementary School

Taryn Carter, Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary School

Lisa Choo, Ridgeway Elementary School

Valerie Cielewich, Old Mill High School

Kathleen Cochran, Annapolis High School

Dawn Conway, Hillsmere Elementary School

Deborah Cooke, Glendale Annex

Elizabeth Davidson, Crofton Middle School

Carrie Deaver, Pasadena Elementary School

Jill Delviscio, Broadneck High School

Laura Dembeck, Carver Center

Kathleen Depman, Central Office

Tina DeVleeschouwer, Four Seasons Elementary School

Tana Dewind-Welsh, North Glen Elementary School

Jennifer Foard, Odenton Elementary School

Christiane Ford, Crofton Elementary School

Sarah Foy, Southgate Elementary School

Lisa Gahs, Solley Elementary School

Maria Grosskettler, Cape St Claire Elementary School

Karen Gummeringer, Crofton Elementary School

Deborah Haas, Lothian Elementary School

Chase Haglund, Arundel Middle School

John Halmi, Central Office

David Hamrum, South River Senior High School

Rhea Hartman, Point Pleasant Resource Center

Shavaun Hawkins, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Catherine Hayo, Virtual Academy

Jessica Howell, Annapolis Elementary School

Barbara Hoyt, Bates Middle School

Scott Hughes, Crofton Woods Elementary School

Emily James, Central Elementary School

Karen Jones, Old Mill Middle School North

Kara Kearney, Central Elementary School

Melissa Kelly, Lake Shore Elementary School

Susan Kiser, Sunset Elementary School

Terri Latham, Chesapeake High School

Barbara Matthews Bollino, Severna Park Middle School

Michelle McGee, North County High School

Maureen McManus, Lothian Elementary School

Emily Miller, Bates Middle School

Colleen Moore, Broadneck Elementary School

Shelby Morris, Cape St. Claire Elementary School

Kristen Morton, Hebron-Harman Elementary School

Jessica Owens, Hillsmere Elementary School

Julie Peak, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Shannon Pugh, Central Office

Lacee Quarantillo, Solley Elementary School

Jacqueline Reymann, Belle Grove Elementary School

Caroline Roskam, Windsor Farm Elementary School

Audrey Ruoff, Crofton High School

Heather Schimpf, Northeast Middle School

Jennifer Sears, South River High School

Deborah Silverman, Hebron-Harman Elementary School

Danielle Sinclitico, Virtual Academy

Timothy Smith, Crofton Meadows Elementary School

Lauren Snyder, Hillsmere Elementary School

Rebecca Sober, South Shore Elementary School

Angela Speach, Central Office

Jennifer Swiech, Meade Middle School

April Umile, Jacobsville Elementary School

Michelle Uria, Central Office

Kathryn Ventrudo, Shipley’s Choice Elementary School

Brenna Wojno, Four Seasons Elementary School

Achievers will be honored for their accomplishments during a ceremony on March 13 at Annapolis High School.