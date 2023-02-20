The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team recently traveled to Newport News, Virginia, to participate in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Indoor Championships. The team was one of five competing in the two-day Conference Championship, with the Captains of Christopher Newport University hosting the event.

On Friday afternoon, the Seahawks got off to a strong start in the Women’s Long Jump. Chay’la Rivers finished in seventh place with a distance of 4.26 meters, Alana Thompson placed eighth with a jump of 4.12 meters, and Addie Ostendorf-Snell earned a ninth place with a distance of 4.05 meters. In the Women’s Weight Throw, Nayev Pumphrey broke the school record with a third-place finish and a throw of 9.49 meters. Fladaina Bruno placed fifth with a throw of 9.24 meters, while Olivia Magaletta and Morgan Marzec finished in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Rivers broke two school records in the C2C Championship Credit: Bill Wood

Lauren Sapp set a new school record in the Women’s 5000 Meter Run, earning tenth place overall. She also broke her previous record in the Women’s 3000 Meter Run, finishing in eighth place with a time of 11:13.63. Chay’la Rivers broke her own school record in the Women’s 60 Meter Dash with a time of 8.56 seconds, earning seventh place. She also broke her previous record in the Women’s 200 Meter Dash, finishing in 12th place with a time of 29.39 seconds. The Women’s Distance Medley team of Betsy Robey, Dina Jones, Brittney Douglas, and Ariana Lecouras set a new school record of 14:07.83.

Saturday was just as successful for the Seahawks, with Elise Kinyanjui breaking the school record in the Women’s High Jump with a height of 1.48 meters. Brittney Douglas broke her own school record in the Women’s 1 Mile Run, finishing in seventh place with a time of 5:44.95. She also broke another one of her own school records in the Women’s 800 Meter Run, earning fifth place with a time of 2:30.88.

In the Women’s 400 Meter Run, Ariat Ojulu placed seventh with a time of 1:07.06, Elise Kinyanjui finished in eighth place with a time of 1:07.15, and Dina Jones placed 13th with a time of 1:15.97. The Women’s 4×400 team of Ariat Ojulu, Elise Kinyanjui, Alana Thompson, and Brittney Douglas broke the school record at 4:30.29, earning fifth place overall.

Head Coach Reava Potter was pleased with her team’s performance, stating, “I feel like we did well, and I’m excited to see how we do during the outdoor season.” The Seahawks will look to build on their success and continue their record-breaking performances in the upcoming outdoor season.