The Artworks@7th Gallery is proud to present its latest exhibit, “Under the Chesapeake Skies,” which highlights the beauty of the Chesapeake Bay through the artistry of local artists. The exhibit features works from talented artists such as Davy Strong and Tracy Vernon, but it also showcases the stunning creations of Randy and Marie Estabrook, the exhibit’s featured artists.

Randy Estabrook is a man of many talents, with skills that span from woodworking to public speaking. However, it is his love of ceramics that has taken center stage in his latest venture. Together with his wife, Marie, they have set up a ceramic studio in Port Republic, Maryland, where they create their unique pieces. Randy’s focus is on wheel-thrown ceramics, utilizing different firing techniques, while Marie’s creations explore the organic shapes found in nature. The couple’s passion for the natural world and its beauty is evident in their pieces, which reflect the resilience of the ecosystems they represent.

The “Under the Chesapeake Skies” exhibit is a testament to abundant natural wonders along the Chesapeake Bay. The region’s diverse landscapes, waterways, and skies have long inspired artists, and this exhibit showcases their unique perspectives. Visitors to the exhibit can expect to be transported to a world of chromatic wonder, where the sky and the bay seem to merge into one.

The exhibit’s opening reception will take place on March 4, from 1 PM until 4 PM. This event provides an excellent opportunity for visitors to meet the featured artists, Randy and Marie Estabrook, and view their stunning works of art. Light refreshments will be provided, and all are welcome to attend. However, if you are unable to attend the opening reception, the exhibit will remain open throughout the month, providing ample opportunities to see the works of local artists.

Supporting local artists and businesses is crucial for the growth and economic stability of our communities. Small businesses such as Artworks@7th provide invaluable contributions to neighborhoods and communities. The gallery’s members actively participate in charity events, donate to fundraisers, and teach workshops, showcasing their commitment to giving back to the community.

Artworks@7th Gallery is located at 8905 Chesapeake Avenue, near 2nd Street, in North Beach, Maryland. The gallery’s operating hours are Thursday through Sunday, from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Admission to the exhibit is free, and all are welcome to attend.

“Under the Chesapeake Skies” promises to be an exciting exhibit, showcasing the beauty and wonder of the Chesapeake Bay region through the eyes of talented local artists. This exhibit is not to be missed, and all are welcome to come and enjoy the unique perspectives of our local art community.