The Navy track and field team is making its final preparations for the Patriot League Indoor Track and Field Championship, and it hosted the annual Navy Select on Friday at the Wesley A. Brown Field House. The event showcased some outstanding performances, with career throws by Joshua Boamah and Autumn Nicholas in the weight throw, and a standout race from Ellie Abraham in the 1,000m, giving Navy three top-10 marks in the meet, along with 33 IC4A/ECAC qualifying marks.

Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Jamie Cook expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating that “We had a good meet today. We were very successful with a lot of people competing in some different events and others who focused on one or two leading into next week’s big meet. We saw a lot of personal records across the board and some team records as well. We’re continuing to trend upwards which lends itself well for the team.”

The men’s team had some impressive performances, with Joshua Boamah setting a new career best in the weight throw with a distance of 20.28m (66′ 6″), which ranks third all-time in Navy history. Boamah also claimed first place in the shot put, with a mark of 17.35m (56′ 11.25″). Four additional Mids posted IC4A qualifying marks in the weight throw, with Sam Kwatkosky recording a distance of 19.73m (64′ 8″) and Collin Greene ending with a mark of 18.75m (61′ 6.25″) to place second and third, respectively.

In the high jump, Benjemen Schneider and Preston Wilson tied for first with a qualifying height of 2.05m (6′ 8.75″), and Jack Haller recorded a height of 5.00m (16′ 4.75″) to win the pole vault. Freshmen Nathan Kent and Jonah Johnson had the top two times in the 60m dash, with Kent winning the event with a qualifying time of 6.95 seconds, and Johnson coming in second with a qualifying time of 6.98 seconds. In the 800m, sophomore Carson Sloat had a career performance, winning the race with a collegiate best/qualifying time of 1:51.73.

The women’s team also had some standout performances, with Ellie Abraham posting a Navy top-10 mark in the 1,000m, crossing the finish line in 2:49.20 to end with the third-fastest time in Navy history. Autumn Nicholas posted the other top-10 program mark in the weight throw, recording a distance of 18.41m (60′ 5″) to win the event. Isabella Romasko finished second in the 60m hurdles with a collegiate best/qualifying time of 8.89 seconds.

Mayu Gayton won the 60m dash with a qualifying time of 7.66 seconds, while Sabrina Sutter had the fastest 400m of her indoor career, winning the event with a qualifying time of 56.95 seconds. In the 800m, Kayla McGuire won the race with a time of 2:12.45, with Emily Ettrich finishing just behind at 2:12.48 to place second. Navy had a big day in the women’s pole vault, with Stephanie Jacobs winning the event with a height of 3.80m (12′ 5.5″), and Alayna Schloeder and Elise Russell recording heights of 3.70m (12′ 1.5″).

Navy begins the indoor postseason with the Patriot League Indoor Championship next Saturday, Feb. 25 and Sunday, Feb. 26. The two-day championship will be held in Annapolis at the Wesley A. Brown Field House. The multi and field events begin the action on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., with the first running event taking place at 1:00 p.m. The meet continues on Sunday with additional field and multi events at 11:00 a.m., followed by the men’s mile beginning the running events at 12:10 p.m. Track events for the championship will be streamed on ESPN+. Field events during the championship will not be streamed, but up-to-date content featuring Patriot League multimedia journalist Maria Trivelpiece will be available by following @PatriotLeagueTV on Twitter.