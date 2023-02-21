If you’re looking for a musical that will transport you to a far-off kingdom filled with romance, adventure, and plenty of laughs, then look no further than PTP’s upcoming production of “Once Upon a Mattress.”

This musical comedy, with a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer, music by Mary Rodgers, and lyrics by Marshall Barer, is set to take the stage from March 10 to April 2, 2023, and promises to be a rollicking good time for audiences of all ages.

The story takes place many moons ago in a far-off land ruled by Queen Aggravain, who decreed that no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a suitable bride. Princesses from all over the land flocked to the kingdom to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the arrival of the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone. With her plucky spirit and determination, she sets out to win the prince’s heart and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry tie the knot. But will she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test and prove that she’s fit to be a princess?

With a talented cast and crew led by producer Debbie Gilley, assistant producer Michael Beyrle Jr., directors Heather Bauer, music director Peter Ullmann, and choreographer Randy Tusing, this production promises to be a feast for the senses. From the soaring musical numbers to the side-splitting shenanigans that ensue, “Once Upon a Mattress” is a musical comedy with something for everyone.

So mark your calendars and get your tickets now for this must-see production. Whether you’re a die-hard musical fan or just looking for a fun night out, “Once Upon a Mattress” will delight and entertain.

With tickets priced at $20 for adults, $17 for seniors over 60, youth (through high school), and military with ID, this show is affordable and accessible. So come and experience the magic of “Once Upon a Mattress” for yourself – you won’t be disappointed!