Daniel Deaver, a senior hailing from Falls Church, Virginia, has been named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time in just three weeks. This marks the third-straight weekly accolade for Navy, with Deaver leading the charge in the team’s two victories last week.

Throughout the week, Deaver averaged 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, showcasing his skill on both ends of the court. In the first match against Lehigh, he posted an impressive 17 points and 13 rebounds, helping the team secure a 75-64 victory. Deaver followed up with another strong performance in a home game against Loyola, tallying 19 points and eight rebounds, going 7-9 from the floor in the second half alone.

This is not the first time Deaver has been recognized for his impressive performances. He previously won the award on Feb. 6, with teammate Tyler Nelson receiving the accolade the following week. Deaver is the first Mid to earn the league’s Player of the Week award at least twice in a season since Worth Smith in the 2014-15 season. Moreover, this is the third time in Navy’s history that the team has won the award for three consecutive weeks.

Navy will be closing their regular season with games against American on Wednesday and Colgate on Saturday. The game between the Mids and the Raiders will take place at home and will air on CBS Sports Network at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Deaver’s exceptional performances have been instrumental in leading the team to victory and securing their position as a strong contender in the league. He has showcased his versatility as a player, proving to be a force to be reckoned with both in terms of scoring and rebounding. With only a few games left in the regular season, Navy will be looking to continue their winning streak and carry their momentum into the playoffs.