The Ohio Bobcats dominated the Navy Midshipmen in a high-scoring baseball match on Sunday morning, winning 27-9 in the Hughes Bros. Challenge at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C. Despite a late push from Navy, the Bobcats’ explosive offense was too much to handle.

Ohio took the lead early in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning. Alec Patino and Will Sturek both hit singles to bring runners home. In the fourth inning, Ohio extended their lead by scoring five more runs, with Patino hitting a double to the left-center gap and bringing in three of those runs. Navy’s Brock Murtha got his team on the board with a single up the middle in the bottom of the fourth, but it was not enough to slow Ohio down.

In the fifth inning, Ohio scored seven more runs, increasing their lead to 14-1. The Bobcats continued to add to their lead, with Sturek hitting a lead-off home run in the seventh inning to start an eight-run frame. Navy managed to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with junior Anthony Fiallo hitting a double to bring in two runs.

Navy’s late push continued in the eighth inning, with Murtha hitting his fourth hit of the day, leading to four-straight Navy singles. A wild pitch, a Nick Burch sacrifice fly, and a Colin Smith single all contributed to the Mids’ four runs in that inning. Ohio responded with two more runs in the top of the eighth, but Navy came back with four more runs in the bottom of the inning.

Ohio scored one more run in the ninth inning before Hudson Boncal retired three-straight Navy hitters to end the game.

Ohio’s Luke Olson earned the win, allowing only one run on one walk and four hits over five innings. Navy’s Owen Beisty was the losing pitcher, surrendering five runs on five hits and five walks across a career-high three innings. Michael Hemmen and Boncal pitched a perfect inning of relief for the Bobcats.

Despite the loss, Navy freshman Brock Murtha had an impressive day at the plate, going 4-for-4 and leading both teams in hits. He has now recorded seven hits through his first 11 Navy at-bats.

In the game notes, it was mentioned that Navy is now 0-1 all-time against Ohio and 0-4 all-time against current MAC baseball schools. Additionally, Navy’s Logan Keller and Eduardo Diaz started their 80th and 73rd consecutive games, respectively, and both players, along with Murtha, have recorded a hit in all three games this season.

In conclusion, Ohio’s powerful offense was too much for Navy to handle in the Hughes Bros. Challenge, as the Bobcats won 27-9. Despite Navy’s late push, it was Ohio who emerged victorious in this high-scoring match.