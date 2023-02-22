Navy women’s lacrosse defender Athena Corroon has been named Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Her outstanding performance helped lead the Midshipmen to a 15-9 victory over Monmouth in a road game.

Corroon played a critical role in the game by anchoring the Navy defense, which limited Monmouth to just nine goals, the first time this season that the Mids had achieved this feat. She ended the game with a team-high of four ground balls and three caused turnovers, in addition to providing an assist.

The Greenwich, Connecticut native also played a significant part in neutralizing one of the Hawks’ top attackers by limiting her to just one goal and one assist. Corroon’s contribution to Navy’s transition game was equally impressive, with her efforts leading to the team recording 17 clears in 19 opportunities.

The defensive team captain also recorded three of Navy’s five caused turnovers in the game. In a demonstration of her versatility, she tallied her first point of the season with an assist on a goal by fellow team captain Charlotte Ryan, which helped to tie the game early.

With the impressive performance in the victory over Monmouth, Navy will be looking to continue their strong start to the season as they prepare for their upcoming game against Villanova. The Midshipmen will face the Wildcats on Saturday, February 25, in a road game scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m.

The game will be available to view via live streaming on FloSports, providing fans with the opportunity to witness the Midshipmen’s pursuit of another win. Corroon’s excellent form in recent weeks will give Navy a significant boost as they look to continue their impressive defensive displays and secure another victory.