College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery in La Plata is currently exhibiting ‘Moored,’ a collection of photographs by Kaitlin Jencso. The artist will host a Gallery Talk on Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. to provide insights into the exhibition and her work. The public is welcome to join the free event to learn about Jencso’s methodical photography process and her sources of inspiration.

Jencso, a CSM alumna, captures fleeting moments of everyday life to depict intimate and emotional experiences. Her photographs seek out beauty in the mundane, finding inspiration in colors, light, and movement. Jencso’s work often has a cinematic quality, drawing upon the same principles that make films visually engaging.

The artist’s approach to her craft is meticulous, and she takes care to capture and process each image with a specific idea or theme in mind. Jencso’s talent and dedication have been recognized by several prestigious awards, including the Focal Point Award of Merit from the Maryland Federation of Art and the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities Fellowship Award in 2023. She has also won the FotoWeek D.C. award twice and served as a Hamiltonian fellow from 2018 to 2020.

Jencso’s photographs, on display at the CSM art gallery, showcase her ability to capture light and movement in everyday scenes. The exhibition is a testament to Jencso’s unique vision, which has earned her recognition and respect in the art world. The public is encouraged to attend the Gallery Talk to learn more about the artist and her inspiration, and gain insights into her process.

The exhibition is free to the public and will continue through March 3. Visitors can explore Jencso’s work and experience her captivating photographs at their leisure during regular gallery hours. The CSM event offers a unique opportunity to discover the artistry and vision of a talented photographer who has gained recognition for her work.

Jencso’s photographs remind us that beauty is everywhere, and that by paying attention to the world around us, we can capture and share moments of grace and light. Through her art, Jencso invites us to see the extraordinary in the ordinary, and to appreciate the everyday in a new way. The ‘Moored’ exhibition offers a captivating visual journey that will leave viewers inspired and moved.

The ‘Moored’ exhibition is a must-see for those who appreciate the power of art to capture the beauty of life. The CSM art gallery offers a welcoming and enriching environment where visitors can experience Jencso’s unique vision and talent. The Gallery Talk on Feb. 21 at 2:30 p.m. is an opportunity not to be missed, and all are welcome to attend. The event promises to be an insightful and engaging exploration of Jencso’s art, and a memorable experience for all who attend.