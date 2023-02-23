Communities surrounding the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, located in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, have been advised to expect increased noise levels due to scheduled noise-generating testing events taking place between March 13 and March 28, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The noise is expected to result from Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs) to be conducted by pilots at the Naval Air Station. FCLPs are simulated carrier landings that are intended to prepare pilots for safe landing on an aircraft carrier. These maneuvers are conducted through a series of touch-and-go operations, known as “bounces,” during which the pilot must carefully coordinate their airspeed, altitude, and power to approach the ship safely within an acceptable window to land on the deck.

FCLP training is an essential part of ensuring the precision and safety of service members, as well as the success of their mission. Landing on an aircraft carrier is widely considered to be one of the most difficult tasks in military aviation, a highly complex and perishable skill that requires intensive training periods for pilots to deploy safely and effectively.

Although the increased noise levels may cause some disturbance to residents, the Naval Air Station has taken several precautions to lessen the impact of these testing activities on the community. Residents can obtain more information by calling 1-866-819-9028.

The Patuxent River Naval Air Station is one of the most significant military installations in the region and contributes significantly to the local economy. It is the Navy’s primary location for testing and evaluating aircraft and related systems, with a highly skilled workforce of more than 22,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel. The installation’s mission is to support the development and acquisition of advanced technologies and systems, as well as to provide operational support for naval aviation.

With its primary focus on testing and development, the Patuxent River Naval Air Station has a reputation for high noise levels, which can sometimes be disruptive to local residents. However, the installation takes measures to ensure that these noise levels are kept to a minimum, while also ensuring the safety of service members and the success of their mission.

The testing and evaluation of advanced technologies and systems is essential for maintaining the readiness of the United States’ military forces. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River plays a critical role in this process, and its training activities, such as the FCLPs scheduled for March 13-28, 2023, are vital to ensuring the safety and preparedness of the nation’s pilots.