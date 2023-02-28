Students at Diggs Elementary School notified school staff on February 28th of another student, age 9, who was in possession of a knife and had made a threat to harm a classmate. The school administrators quickly recovered the knife, and the school resource officer (SRO) initiated an investigation.

According to reports, the student in question cannot be charged due to their young age. However, the SRO has notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation and to offer services as needed.

The Charles County Public Schools are handling the case administratively, and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.

The safety and well-being of all students and staff at Diggs Elementary School remain a top priority, and the school will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.