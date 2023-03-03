Feb. 1

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, is awarded a $716,764,615 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures various Multi-Intelligence Sensor Development Sensor Suite system production unit components, as well as associated engineering support in support of fielding the system in various manned and unmanned aircraft for the Navy, Foreign Cooperative Partners and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Sparks, Nevada (85%); and Englewood, Colorado (15%), and is expected to be completed in January 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001923D0012).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $36,609,688 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00007) to an order (N0001920F0647) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification adds scope to procure three P-8A increment 3 retrofit A-kits, to include associated special tooling, in support of anti-submarine warfare capabilities upgrades for the Navy. Additionally, this modification procures 12 P-8A Nose Radome retrofit kits for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (79.6%); St. Louis, Missouri (10.9%); and Mesa, Arizona (9.5%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,113,507; and foreign cooperative project funds in the amount of $3,496,181 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Feb. 10

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is awarded a $16,694,725 modification (P00007) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001920F0394) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0003). This modification increases the order ceiling to provide for a cost overrun and extends services to provide continued non-recurring engineering to develop, integrate, test and deliver software and firmware as well as all technical data. In addition, this order provides engineering and technical support for test efforts including correction of deficiencies discovered during testing in support of a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be completed in March 2025. FMS funds in the amount of $16,694,725 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Feb. 13

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, is awarded a $12,192,199 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0004) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0011). This order provides engineering and program management support, in support of conducting Integrated Test Event 12 to include developing a new mission operation flight program build, providing pre-flight predictions, post-flight analysis of telemetry data, failure analysis, and modeling and simulation in support of Long- Range Anti-Ship Missile development, integration, and testing for the Navy. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be completed in July 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and development (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,192,199 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Feb.16

Raytheon Missiles and Defense System, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $34,126,317 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering, training, analysis/studies, integration, test event, and program management review support, in support of the Joint Standoff Weapon Program for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (65%); Sydney, Australia (8%); Poznan, Poland (6%); Tampere, Finland (5%); Khamis, Saudi Arabia (5%); Doha, Qatar (5%); Hualien City, Taiwan (4%); Souda Bay, Greece (1%); and Eskisehir, Turkey (1%), and is expected to be completed in February 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001923D0002).

Feb. 17

Rockwell Collins, Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $271,652,902 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to procure a maximum of 2,390 Generation 6 ARC-210 RT-2036(C) Networked Communications Airborne Radios and associated ancillary equipment and support. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed in September 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042123D0001).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $12,978,681 modification (P00082) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001915C0114). This modification adds scope to procure Power Thermal Management System and Life Support System component maintenance manuals in support of establishing initial depot repair capability for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2023. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,489,341; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,489,340 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Feb. 21

The Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $77,020,874 modification (P00017) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001921C0004). This modification adds scope to procure five APY-10 Radar System production kits, as well as provide non-recurring engineering to address obsolescence issues within the Receiver Exciter Processors and Radar Data Centers in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the government of Germany. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas (85.5%); Andover, Massachusetts (5.1%); Clearwater, Florida (2.4%); Black Mountain, North Carolina (2%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (1.4%); St Petersburg, Florida (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (2.6%), and is expected to be completed in October 2027. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $77,020,874 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Feb. 23

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a not-to-exceed $170,000,000 undefinitized cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F0157) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This order provides non-recurring engineering for flight test instrumentation modifications to four production aircraft (BF-139, AF-413, CF-95, and CF-110) in support of the Joint Strike Fighter Program’s Tech Refresh 3 and Block 4 weapons testing objectives and ship suitability testing for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) program participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30%); El Segundo, California (25%); Warton, United Kingdom (20%); Orlando, Florida (10%); Nashua, New Hampshire (5%); Nagoya, Japan (5%); and Baltimore, Maryland (5%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,864,218; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,864,218; and non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $3,024,056 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $32,508,282 modification (P00002) cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort order (N0001921F0849) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0008). This modification adds scope to design, develop, and establish the F-35 NextGen Open Mission services in support of the Mission Planning Enterprise Software, encompassing the usage of modern cloud-based technologies and modern software methodologies for the Joint Strike Fighter Program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (87%); and Eglin, Florida (13%), and is expected to be completed in March 2027. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $1,680,419; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,680,418; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $6,729,349 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $9,112,824 modification (P00005) to a firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1175) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This modification exercises options to provide continued unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services for the U.S. Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80%), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,112,824 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $7,631,454 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00059) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0003). This modification exercises an option to provide engineering and technical support, to include engineering analysis, technical documentation review and production, system assessment, and technical services to analyze, evaluate, and produce design change documentation and proposal for system upgrades in support of the integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,215,308 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Feb. 27

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $50,815,986 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00008) to an order (N0001920F0647) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification exercises options to procure eight P-8A Increment 3 retrofit A-kits, to include associated special tooling in support of anti-submarine warfare capabilities upgrades for the Navy. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (92.6%); and St. Louis, Missouri (7.4%), and is expected to be completed in July 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,815,986 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $19,597,660 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to an order (N0001922F1147) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to provide non-recurring engineering in support of efforts to qualify the re-designed Data Concentrator Unit and Blade Fold Distributor hardware on the CH-53K aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Torrance, California (65%); Stratford, Connecticut (31%); Fort Worth, Texas (2%); and Owego, New York (2%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,597,660 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $19,597,660 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to an order (N0001922F1147) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This modification exercises an option to provide non-recurring engineering in support of efforts to qualify the re-designed Data Concentrator Unit and Blade Fold Distributor hardware on the CH-53K aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Torrance, California (65%); Stratford, Connecticut (31%); Fort Worth, Texas (2%); and Owego, New York (2%), and is expected to be completed in August 2024. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,597,660 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.