Anthony Mason has been named interim head coach for the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Hawks softball team for the spring 2023 season. Mason, who has been with the program since the fall 2022 semester as an assistant coach, brings 10 years of coaching experience in softball and baseball to the role.

As a nationally certified hitting instructor by Driveline Baseball and a nationally licensed certified C.U.D.I.T. softball hitting instructor, Mason operates a hitting training facility “No Ground Balls Hitting Academy” in Waldorf, Maryland. He also serves as a regional scout for USA Baseball.

Mason previously served as the varsity softball head coach at Lackey High School from 2019 to 2022. In addition to his coaching duties, Mason works as a special education teacher for Charles County Public Schools at Lackey High School.

“I decided to coach at CSM because it’s a lifelong dream of mine to become a head coach at the collegiate level and this is the beginning of the journey,” Mason said. “My entire life is centered around softball and I’m extremely grateful to be able to live out my passion everyday!”

Mason graduated from La Plata High School in 1988 and received both his bachelor’s degree in organizational psychology and his master’s degree in education from American InterContinental University. He has lived in Charles County since 1974 and has five children and five grandchildren.

CSM Hawks softball team is looking forward to an exciting season under the leadership of Coach Mason.