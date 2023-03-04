The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have officially announced the signing of four players to their 15th Anniversary roster on Friday. Infielder Garret Kueber and outfielder J.T. Reed will be making their first appearances in the Atlantic League, while outfielders Matt Hibbert and Jack Sundberg will be returning to Southern Maryland.

Garrett Kueber, a 26-year-old infielder, graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2019. He made his professional debut for the Westside Wolly Mammoths of the USBL in 2020 and played in the Mavericks Independent league with the Salem Senators last year. Kueber was named the Mavericks League MVP for the 2022 campaign with his .378 average, 17 doubles, and 43 RBIs.

JT Reed, a 24-year-old rookie outfielder from Greenfield, Wisconsin, led his team in stolen bases during his college career at Valley City State. In his redshirt-senior season last year, Reed finished with a .305 average, six home runs, and scoring 21 runs.

Jack Sundberg, in his first season with the Blue Crabs last year, became an everyday outfielder and lead-off man for Stan Cliburn. He only missed 16 games out of the 131 played last season. Sundberg rewrote the franchise-record books with 85 walks, 45 stolen bases, and a 34-game on-base streak that started on July 23rd and ended on September 1st.

Matt Hibbert, an 11-year veteran, will be re-signing with the Blue Crabs for his third year in Southern Maryland. Hibbert has shown himself to be a consistent on-base threat with .405 OBP in the last two seasons. He has also played all three positions for the Crabs, committing only one error in 227 chances.

The Atlantic League’s opening day is set for April 28th, and the Blue Crabs are looking forward to welcoming back their loyal fans to Regency Furniture Stadium for their 15th anniversary season. Fans can also check out the 2023 Promotional Schedule to see what events the Blue Crabs have planned for their milestone season.