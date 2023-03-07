On March 25, 2023, the public is invited to join the celebrations of Maryland Day at the St. Clement’s Island Museum, commemorating the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace. The event will take place from 10 am to 5 pm, with free admission, fun activities for kids, lighthouse tours, food trucks, and special exhibits.

The event will begin with a public ceremony at 10 am held on the mainland, featuring dignitaries such as the Papal Nuncio, St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy, and Piscataway Tribal Leader Francis Gray, among others. Keynote speaker Lucille Walker will speak about the recent designation of Southern Maryland as a National Heritage Area. A public Mass will follow the ceremony at 11 am on the Island, featuring the Papal Nuncio and students from Father Andrew White School serving as the choir and cantors.

Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, says that “Maryland Day is the most important event in our program year, since it marks the beginning of both St. Mary’s County and the state of Maryland in 1634. On this day, we honor the meeting of two cultures – the newly-arrived English and the native Piscataway – and the ensuing friendship and collaboration. It is also a day on which we celebrate Maryland’s religious history and its place in the development of the statutes of religious freedom that are so pivotal in this country’s history.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the museum and exhibits, including a special display of Native American artifacts from the Piscataway Tribe and a display of the original Maryland Charter. The museum will also showcase the plans for the upcoming, brand-new St. Clement’s Island Museum building available for the public. Water taxi rides from the museum to St. Clement’s Island State Park will be available, starting on Maryland Day and continuing until October 31, 2023.

To learn more about Maryland Day celebrations at St. Clement’s Island Museum, call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or museums.stmarysmd.com.