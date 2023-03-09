The Board of Education of Charles County has scheduled a special meeting to discuss House Bill 119, a proposed legislation that would impact County Boards of Education curriculum guides and courses of study requirements. The meeting will take place on Thursday, March 9th at 5 p.m. at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

The meeting will be open to the public and will also be available for live streaming at www.ccboe.com and on the Charles County Public Schools YouTube page. The board has urged parents, teachers, and concerned community members to attend or view the meeting, as the outcome of the discussion could have a significant impact on the education system in the county.

House Bill 119, sponsored by the House Ways and Means Committee, aims to establish a minimum set of curriculum standards for public schools in the state. The legislation would require County Boards of Education to provide a comprehensive set of curriculum guidelines, including course objectives, instructional materials, and assessment methods. It would also mandate that each board periodically review and update its curriculum guidelines to ensure that they remain relevant and effective.

The Board of Education of Charles County has emphasized the importance of this meeting and the potential impact of House Bill 119 on the education system. The board encourages all interested parties to attend or tune in to the live stream of the meeting to stay informed on this crucial issue.