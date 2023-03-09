The Calvert County Department of Finance & Budget will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7 p.m. to present and receive comments regarding the fiscal year (FY) 2024 Staff Recommended Operating and Capital Improvement Budget. The public hearing will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, located in the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse, Second Floor, at 175 Main St. in Prince Frederick.

Members of the public may participate remotely by dialing into the meeting by phone at the toll-free number 888-475-4499 with the meeting ID 899 4188 8251 and passcode #, if asked. To provide public comment, participants may press *9.

The FY 2024 Staff Recommended Budget document will be made available for public viewing at least one week in advance of the hearing at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PublicHearings. Hard copies will be available at public libraries or by contacting the Department of Finance & Budget at 410-535-1600, ext. 2441 or by emailing Dawn.Wood@calvertcountymd.gov.

To ensure transparency, the meeting will be live-streamed on the Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast channel 1070 HD.

Persons with disabilities or linguistic barriers may request reasonable accommodations by contacting the BOCC office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2202, or TTY 1-800-735-2258.

Individuals interested in providing comments may submit written comments to 175 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD, Attn: Dawn Wood, Budget Officer, or by email to Dawn.Wood@calvertcountymd.gov. Written comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. on March 20 to be made part of the record.

For those interested in learning more about the budget development process, please visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/FY2024BudgetProcess.