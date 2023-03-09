The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has reported that deer hunters in the state harvested 76,687 deer during the combined archery, firearms, and muzzleloader seasons, which ran from September 9, 2022, through February 3, 2023. This year’s statewide harvest included 29,682 antlered and 42,872 antlerless white-tailed deer, as well as 1,908 antlered and 2,225 antlerless sika deer.

The harvest was 8% higher than the previous season’s total of 70,845 deer, attributed to increased hunter participation and favorable weather conditions. Hunters also harvested 6,806 deer on Sundays, which made up 9% of the total harvest. Hunting deer on Sundays is only allowed in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties during certain weeks.

Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said, “Maryland hunters enjoyed another successful deer season.” He also acknowledged the valuable role that deer hunters play in managing the state’s deer population.

The harvest in deer management Region A, which covers Western Maryland, increased by 21%, from 7,929 deer last year to 9,552 this year. In contrast, hunters in Region B, which covers the remainder of the state, harvested 67,135 deer, up 7% from the previous season. This year, Frederick County had the highest reported harvest again, with 6,935 deer reported.

However, an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties on the lower Eastern Shore led to a decrease in the harvest there this year. EHD occurs annually in Maryland’s deer population and does not have long-lasting effects or harm humans.