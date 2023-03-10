The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was alerted on the morning of March 10 to an anonymous tip about a 12-year-old General Smallwood Middle School student who allegedly threatened to shoot multiple students during the school day. The School Resource Officer immediately began an investigation, with school administrators and the student’s parents also notified.

While the student cannot face criminal charges under Maryland law, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) has been informed of the situation for potential follow-up services. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Charles County Public School system (CCPS).

The CCSO is urging anyone with more information about the case to come forward by calling PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.