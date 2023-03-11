The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recently announced that Lisa Viverette, a Human Resources Analyst II, has been selected as the 2022 Employee of the Year. This prestigious award was presented to Viverette for her outstanding work performance and contributions to the Sheriff’s Office. The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Lisa Viverette, Human Resources Analyst II, as the 2022 Employee of the Year. Credit: Calvert County Government

Viverette was nominated for the award by her peers, and her efforts were also recognized when she was named the Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Month in December 2022. Among her many accomplishments, Viverette is credited with coordinating the effort to convert in-person training for the Sheriff’s Office to an online platform.

According to those who nominated Viverette, her creativity, problem-solving skills, and willingness to work outside of regular work hours were essential to successfully implementing this initiative. The transition to online training reduced costs and eliminated the need for extended travel and money spent on training resources while maintaining a continued presence of police officers in the local community.

Supervisors and colleagues alike praised Viverette’s work ethic, describing it as “beyond reproach.” They also noted her thoroughness in her work, comparing it to a “caulk gun at the ready because things don’t fall through the cracks.” Many expressed gratitude for having Viverette on their team, with one noting that they were “so blessed to have a ‘Lisa’ on their team.”

As the Calvert County Employee of the Year, Viverette joins a distinguished group of individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their work and dedication to their colleagues and community.