Kylah Davis, a former student of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), recently published her first children’s book, “Take a Deep Breath.” The book is about helping children manage their emotions and understanding that it’s normal to have big feelings.

Kylah Davis, former Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) student reads her first children’s book “Take a Deep Breath” to students at Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Davis attended CCPS schools from elementary through high school and returned to Eva Turner Elementary School during Read Across Charles County to read her book to classes at the school. Mary McGlynn, reading resource teacher at Turner, said, “I thought this was a great way to showcase a young author living right here in Charles County.” Each student who heard Davis read was given a copy of the book to take home and read in their own time.

As a mother of two young children, Davis wrote the book with her eldest child in mind. “He was having a lot of big feelings and did not know how to control them,” she said. “Take a Deep Breath” helps children regulate their emotions and make rational choices in the midst of their feelings.

The book can be purchased online on Amazon, and Davis is currently working on her second book.

Davis’ accomplishment highlights the talent and creativity within CCPS and serves as a reminder that great things can come from hard work and dedication.