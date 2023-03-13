KCN’s owners, Katie and Chas Norwood, will meet you and the vessel where you are, whether on the water, at your home, or at a local marina. Think about that mobile windshield car replacement, and you get the idea.

Their goal is to take away the stress of boaters by wowing them with KCN’s exceptional customer service, expert repairs, service, and maintenance.

Credit: Sal Icaza/Solomons Island Photography

“So many people live on the water and keep their boats at their home docks. To have work done on their boats, they would have to take time off work to move the boat to a local marina for service. There are a lot of people in marinas that need work done that their marina does not offer. Again, they would be required to move their boat to a different marina for that specific service. We can provide even better customer service by going wherever the boat is, eliminating the need for making special arrangements to take their boat to the mechanic,” stated Katie.

KCN has a rather remarkable wealth of experience; forty-one years of experience combined with being exact having worked for some of the most reputable marinas in SoMD. Each holds electrical certification from the ABYC (American Boat and Yacht Council) and manufacturer training in Domestic air conditioning and refrigeration.

“We want to be known for our expert technical repair and excellent customer service. We’ll do an exceptional job, at a fair price, with a focus on communication. I hope that KCN Marine will soon be well-known in Southern Maryland for our high standard of excellence, outstanding customer service, fair price, and the peace of mind that the job is done right. As boat owners, we’ll work on our client’s boat as if it was ours, understanding the overwhelming responsibility of being out on the rivers, the Bay, and the Ocean,” stated Chas, owner.

Katie Norwood of KCN Marine is believed to be the only female diesel mechanic in Southern Maryland. Credit: KCN Marine

“Starting our own business is something Chas and I have discussed for several years. With the need for mobile boat mechanics, we felt as though the timing was right. We have received so much support from the community, from both businesses and boat owners. Chas and I have worked on the Chesapeake Bay for so long we have built great reputations and relationships with the boaters. People are really excited to see that we have started here at KCN Marine. Aside from our unique mobile offering, what will set us apart from marinas is that we want to focus on communicating with our customers, which seems to be lacking today. Because it is just the two of us, we can provide a more intimate relationship with our customers. We want to be available to answer calls from our customers outside of regular business hours,” said Katie.

“Southern Maryland is all about the outdoors and the Chesapeake Bay. We feel connected to Southern Maryland because we spend our free time on the Bay; we earn our living helping others enjoy the Bay. We have spent our entire careers working on learning our trade. We work hard to be good at what we do.

In our free time, we enjoy being out on the water. We are often on our boat, cruising, fishing, or anchored out swimming, paddle boarding, or just hanging out and grilling up food with friends. We also enjoy spending time with our two dogs on the beach by our home in Drum Point,” concluded Katie.

In speaking with Katie and Chas Norwood, their love for the waters in SoMd reverberates. Katie is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and Katie’s and Chas’ knowledge and mechanical IQs are off the chart, something that will take them a long way in making their dream become a reality.