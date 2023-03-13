The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team faced off against Dickinson College on Saturday evening (March 11) in a highly anticipated game at Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters. Despite attackers Lily Davison and Hailey Betch combining for 10 goals and the Seahawks winning 22 of 35 draw controls, St. Mary’s College fell just short of a win, losing 16-15 to Dickinson College.

St. Mary’s College scored seven goals in the first quarter to take an early lead. However, Dickinson College fought back with an 11-1 run to take a 12-8 advantage with 26:31 remaining in the game. The Seahawks attempted a comeback with a 5-2 run but could not overcome Dickinson’s lead.

The Seahawks dominated in the center of the circle, winning 22 of 35 draw controls, but lost the ground ball battle 29-11. St. Mary’s edged the Red Devils in shots, 30-29.

Lily Davison vs. Stockton (2.18.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Davison finished the game with a career-tying five goals and two draw controls while Betch added five goals and seven draw controls. Katelin Scala chipped in with three assists and four points. Junior defender Rachael Freeman led the defense with three ground balls and a caused turnover. Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer made five saves and scooped up two ground balls in St. Mary’s second straight loss.

Bella Guckes led all scorers with four goals while Delaney Herbert put up three goals and two assists for Dickinson College, which remained undefeated. Peyton VanDorpe turned away nine shots and picked up four ground balls.

The Seahawks will look to bounce back when they face Denison on March 13 in Colorado Springs, followed by a game against Colorado College on March 15.