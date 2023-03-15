Alec Gallahan, an eighth-grade student from Mattawoman Middle School, clinched the championship title at the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee on Thursday, March 9. He correctly spelled the word “valedictorian” to take home the top prize.

Gallahan will now move on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held this summer at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor. More than 200 spellers from around the country will participate in the national contest. The semifinals will air on ION on June 1, and the finals will be broadcast on June 2. Addison Kelly, a Milton M. Somers Middle School student, spells out a word in the palm of her hand during the Spelling Bee. Some students use “air typing” to help visualize a word. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Genevieve Macean-Heath, a Benjamin Stoddert Middle School student, accessorized with bumblebee earrings for her appearance at the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee. Credit: Charles County Public Schools The final four spellers in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee were Alec Gallahan of Mattawoman Middle School, left, Angelo Milazzo of Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Selah Wolfe of Southern Maryland Christian Academy and Alex Dusterwald of Archbishop Neale School. Gallahan and Dusterwald faced off in the last round of the Bee with Gallahan coming in first. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Myles Alexander, a student at General Smallwood Middle School, looks toward the judges to see if he correctly spelled a word during the Spelling Bee. Credit: Charles County Public Schools The Queen Bees of Piccowaxen Middle School buzzed into the Bee with tiaras. From left to right are Karis Pilkerton, Olivia Schmelzer, Janae Northington and Aubrey Vogel. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Staff members of Mattawoman Middle School celebrate the win of eighth grader Alec Gallahan, third from left. Team members Alexander Nguyen and Brent Travers, second and third from left, respectively, are also pictured. The team coach, Jodie Bell, is pictured on the far right. She introduced the team at the start of the Bee saying, “I brought a little Mattawoman Magic with me tonight,” citing the school’s Magic mascot. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Before the closing rounds of the Spelling Bee, the finalists have an opportunity to thank people. Eventual Spelling Bee champ, Alec Gallahan, thanked his family and coaches. He then namechecked the staff members from Mattawoman who attended the Bee to cheer on he and his teammates. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Syriana Stitt, a Matthew Henson Middle School student, said she enlisted the help of her parents to study Spelling Bee words, who would randomly quiz her on spellings. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Kyndel Tucker, a student at John Hanson Middle School, spells a word during a later round in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Xavier Obannon, a Theodore G. Davis Middle School student, participated in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee. His teammate Alexandra Powell is pictured behind him. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

To qualify for the national competition, Gallahan had to outspell 39 of his middle school peers from schools around the county. The students in the local Bee were the best middle school spellers in Charles County, having first competed at the school level, then taken an online spelling exam before earning a chair at the in-person Bee.

The final round of the Bee saw Gallahan and Alex Dusterwald of Archbishop Neale School face off, with Gallahan emerging as the victor. Dusterwald and his ANS teammates were named the Top Team in this year’s Bee. The award is given to the team that earns the most points in the online test and for words spelled correctly in each round. ANS gathered 56 points to come in first with Mattawoman and Benjamin Stoddert middle schools tying for second place with 54 points each.

The competition not only hones a student’s spelling skills but also benefits other aspects of their education. “The competition encourages the exploration of words and lifelong curiosity, with a focus on helping students set goals and dedicate time to study and preparation,” said John Tompkins, CCPS content specialist for middle school language arts. “Participation in the Bee program also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in public speaking and displaying poise under pressure.”

Below is a list of students who made it to the 2023 Charles County Public Schools Spelling Bee.

Theodore G. Davis Middle School — Xavier Obannon, sixth grade, Alexandra Powell, eighth grade, Mart Elam Lofranco, sixth grade, and Kayman Burwell, eighth grade. (Lofranco and Burwell did not attend the local Bee.) Kimberle Johnson is the coach.

— Addison Huffer, sixth grade, Angelo Milazzo, sixth grade, Selah Wolfe, eight grade, and Kaylee Strickland, eighth grade. (Strickland did not attend the Bee.) Kari King is the coach. St. Peter’s School — Mikaela Schnaubert, sixth grade, Christiana Williams, sixth grade, Gregory Avila, seventh grade, Grace McCourt-Santos, seventh grade. Kelli Schmidt is the coach.

Congratulations to Alec Gallahan on his impressive win, and good luck to him as he moves on to compete at the national level!