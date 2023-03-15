The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team suffered a tough loss on the road in their annual spring break trip to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The Seahawks took on the Hornets of the University of Lynchburg in the PTR Spring Tennis Fest and Washington College over two days. On March 14th, the Hornets blanked the Seahawks in both singles and doubles.

In doubles play, the Seahawks lost all three matches, and in singles, they lost all six. Although Hannah Gorel fought hard in the number two singles spot, winning the second set 6-3, it was not enough to come out on top, falling in the third set tiebreaker.

Gorel, among others, fought hard against the Hornets. Credit: Bill Wood

Despite the loss, the Seahawks will have another chance to bounce back in the second day of the PTR Spring Tennis Fest on March 15th. They will take on Washington College in their next match.

The St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis team will continue to work hard and strive for success throughout the rest of their season.