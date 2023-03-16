On March 13, Malcolm Elementary School administrators notified the school resource officer of a fourth-degree sex offense that occurred on March 9 during recess on the playground. A student was reported to have inappropriately touched two other students.

The parents of all the students involved were notified immediately.

According to Maryland law, the student cannot be charged with the offense due to their age. However, the student may face consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. The school resource officer has notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services as a matter of recordation and to offer resources as needed.

The school urges anyone who has been touched or assaulted in a manner they believe to be inappropriate to contact a school staff member or the school resource officer. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact M/Cpl. R. Anderson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0422.