The Extraordinary Axolotls, a SeaPerch Robotics team from William A. Diggs Elementary School, earned the title of Best Overall during the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) History, Industry, Technology and Science Expo on March 11th.

The CCPS Expo is an annual history and science fair that features activities, demonstrations, and competitions for students in elementary through high school. Teams from several Charles County schools competed in the SeaPerch Robotics challenge at the event. The Extraordinary Axolotls of William A. Diggs Elementary School were named the best overall team during a local Seaperch competition held at the History, Industry, Technology and Science (HITS) Expo. In the front row left are Raven Swinson, left, Kassidy Kristafey Villanueva and Briella Graves. Team coaches are kindergarten teacher Traci Davis, back left, science teacher Mike Johnson and third grade teacher Erica Bliss. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Diggs Elementary School’s SeaPerch Robotics team made a clean sweep of the awards podium, winning first, second, and third place in both the Technical Report and Obstacle Course categories.

The team is made up of fourth-graders Raven Swinson, Kassidy Kristafey Villanueva, and Briella Graves, with coaching provided by kindergarten teacher Traci Davis, science teacher Mike Johnson, and third-grade teacher Erica Bliss.

SeaPerch Robotics is a program that allows students to design, build, and race an underwater vehicle that is remotely operated. The program is offered by the Office of Naval Research and is aimed at preparing the next generation of naval architects.

The Extraordinary Axolotls will now advance to the May 13th International SeaPerch Challenge at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The success of Diggs Elementary School’s SeaPerch Robotics team highlights the importance of STEM education in preparing students for the challenges of the future.