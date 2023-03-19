Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 have announced that High Fidelity will perform at the last concert of the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series. The event will be held at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

High Fidelity is a young bluegrass band that draws inspiration from classic bluegrass acts like The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and Don Reno & Red Smiley. They are known for their love and devotion to the traditional sounds of bluegrass and have been performing since 2014.

The band consists of five talented musicians and singers who have all worked with notable bluegrass performers in the past. Jeremy Stephens, the lead vocalist and guitarist, has worked with The Chuck Wagon Gang, Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys, and appeared on Ray Stevens’ Nashville. Corrina Rose Logston, the group’s fiddle player and harmony vocalist, has also worked with a variety of traditional-based bluegrass performers. Kurt Stephenson handles the banjo and contributes harmony vocals, while Vickie Vaughn plays the upright bass and contributes vocals to their smooth gospel quartets. Daniel Amick, a recipient of IBMA’s 2019 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award, rounds out the band.

High Fidelity’s first achievement was winning first place in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) Awards in February of 2014. In 2019, they were nominated for International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) “New Artist of the Year”.

The last concert of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass series will take place in the fall with another award-winning line-up of bluegrass acts. For High Fidelity’s performance, tickets will be available at the door for $20 per person, and children under twelve are admitted free with a paid adult. Food and beverages will be available for sale, and there will be a 50/50 raffle as well as door prizes. The doors open at noon, and the show will begin at 2:00 pm. For more information, visit www.somdbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.