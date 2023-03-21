On March 17, 2023, at around 8:20 p.m., Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a single-vehicle collision at Ritchie Highway and Jones Station Road in Severna Park, Maryland.

The vehicle involved in the crash had hit a sign. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers detected signs of impairment on the part of the driver, who was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and other traffic-related offenses.

The driver was identified as Detective I. Preece, a 15-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department who was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. Following his arrest, Preece was administratively suspended with pay, pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

The incident has prompted a statement from Anne Arundel County Police Chief, Amal Awad, who expressed disappointment in Preece’s behavior. In her statement, she said, “We hold our officers to the highest standards of professionalism, and we are disappointed by the alleged actions of Detective Preece. We take these matters seriously, and the investigation by the Office of Professional Standards will be thorough and fair.”

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has not released any further details about the incident or the investigation.