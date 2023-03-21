On March 11th, 2023, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted the 33rd Annual Calvert County History Fair. This year, more than 90 students from nine secondary Calvert County Public Schools and one homeschool competed in the contest, with the theme of “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

Students were encouraged to select topics where a frontier was crossed and changed in the history of science, art, technology, medicine, religion, politics, social change, or the military. The event was organized by Mr. Scott McComb, CCPS Supervisor of Social Studies and Calvert County History Fair organizer. Megan Kline Jr. Most Outstanding Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Caitlin Reid Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Vi Moss Sr. Most Outstanding Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Kevin Luiri Jr. Most Outstanding Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

The 2023 competition had a great turnout, and Mr. McComb said, “Certainly, those that won awards are worthy of praise. However, I cannot remember a past competition that surpasses this 2023 contest in terms of the energy, enthusiasm, and pride exhibited by all the competitors.”

Megan Kline from Windy Hill Middle School, Kevin Luiri from Northern Middle School, and Vi Moss from Patuxent High School received the highest honor of Outstanding Project Award. Ms. Caitlin Reid of Windy Hill Middle School was named 2023 Calvert County History Fair Teacher of the Year for her dedication and support of this program.

22 students are advancing to the Maryland History Day state competition to be held on May 6th, 2023, at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. The winners from the state competition will move on to compete on the national level in June.

The award winners were recognized at the 33rd Annual Calvert History Fair Awards Ceremony held the evening of March 11th, 2023, at Calvert High School. The judges, volunteers, and sponsors played a significant role in making this year’s event a success.

Congratulations to all the winners and participants of the 33rd Annual Calvert County History Fair!

Research Paper

Ali Ahmad, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Anna Kim, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Scarlet Kneale, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Donavan Stone, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Exhibit

Madelyn Burkholder, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Alyssa Cadiz, PHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Nathan Hitchman, NMW, Honorable Mention

Abigail Mohler, CMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Sophie Penix, CHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Hayley Spicknall, CHS, Honorable Mention

Group Exhibit

Ila Gramiccioni & Madalyn Sokolov, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Owen Hayden & Michael Mason, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Gunner Mullins & Luke Welborn, CMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Documentary

Ryland Bennett, PPMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Adam Caudle, CHS, Honorable Mention

Pixley Diamond, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Ziniah Gross, CHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Kevin Luiri, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner

Paige Plater, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Group Documentary

Jack Dusek & Evan Swoope, NMS, Honorable Mention

Ryan James & Alex Rubio, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Brianna Jones & Hailie Mundey, MCMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Performance

Briscoe Cruppenick, Home School, Maryland History Day Advancer

Individual Website

Patrick Goehle, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Megan Kline, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner

Vi Moss, PHS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner

Bria Williams, WHMS, Honorable Mention

Group Website

Marissa Bishop & Jasper Sisson, MCMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Zoe Fraser & Addison Klassen, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Micaela Milton & Georgia Vitolo, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer

Special Category Award Winners