On March 11th, 2023, Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted the 33rd Annual Calvert County History Fair. This year, more than 90 students from nine secondary Calvert County Public Schools and one homeschool competed in the contest, with the theme of “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”
Students were encouraged to select topics where a frontier was crossed and changed in the history of science, art, technology, medicine, religion, politics, social change, or the military. The event was organized by Mr. Scott McComb, CCPS Supervisor of Social Studies and Calvert County History Fair organizer.
The 2023 competition had a great turnout, and Mr. McComb said, “Certainly, those that won awards are worthy of praise. However, I cannot remember a past competition that surpasses this 2023 contest in terms of the energy, enthusiasm, and pride exhibited by all the competitors.”
Megan Kline from Windy Hill Middle School, Kevin Luiri from Northern Middle School, and Vi Moss from Patuxent High School received the highest honor of Outstanding Project Award. Ms. Caitlin Reid of Windy Hill Middle School was named 2023 Calvert County History Fair Teacher of the Year for her dedication and support of this program.
22 students are advancing to the Maryland History Day state competition to be held on May 6th, 2023, at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. The winners from the state competition will move on to compete on the national level in June.
The award winners were recognized at the 33rd Annual Calvert History Fair Awards Ceremony held the evening of March 11th, 2023, at Calvert High School. The judges, volunteers, and sponsors played a significant role in making this year’s event a success.
Congratulations to all the winners and participants of the 33rd Annual Calvert County History Fair!
Research Paper
- Ali Ahmad, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Anna Kim, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Scarlet Kneale, WHMS, Honorable Mention
- Donavan Stone, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
Individual Exhibit
- Madelyn Burkholder, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Alyssa Cadiz, PHS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Nathan Hitchman, NMW, Honorable Mention
- Abigail Mohler, CMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Sophie Penix, CHS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Hayley Spicknall, CHS, Honorable Mention
Group Exhibit
- Ila Gramiccioni & Madalyn Sokolov, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Owen Hayden & Michael Mason, WHMS, Honorable Mention
- Gunner Mullins & Luke Welborn, CMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
Individual Documentary
- Ryland Bennett, PPMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Adam Caudle, CHS, Honorable Mention
- Pixley Diamond, WHMS, Honorable Mention
- Ziniah Gross, CHS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Kevin Luiri, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner
- Paige Plater, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer
Group Documentary
- Jack Dusek & Evan Swoope, NMS, Honorable Mention
- Ryan James & Alex Rubio, NMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Brianna Jones & Hailie Mundey, MCMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
Individual Performance
- Briscoe Cruppenick, Home School, Maryland History Day Advancer
Individual Website
- Patrick Goehle, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Megan Kline, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner
- Vi Moss, PHS, Maryland History Day Advancer & Most Outstanding Project Award Winner
- Bria Williams, WHMS, Honorable Mention
Group Website
- Marissa Bishop & Jasper Sisson, MCMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Zoe Fraser & Addison Klassen, NHS, Maryland History Day Advancer
- Micaela Milton & Georgia Vitolo, WHMS, Maryland History Day Advancer
Special Category Award Winners
- Ryland Bennett, PPMS, Award for Excellence in the History of Science & Technology
- Marissa Bishop & Jasper Sisson, MCMS, Calvert Commission for Women Annette J. Funn Award for Title IX History
- Maggie Bright, NMS, Award for Excellence in History of Cultural Arts
- Mia Cebotari & Charlotte Kitchens, PPMS, Award for Excellence in North American History
- Nicholas D’Agostino, Hayden Fowler, Lacey Jones & Didier Marroquin, CMS, Award for Excellence in Sports History
- Pixley Diamond, WHMS, Calvert Commission for Women Annette J. Funn Award for Women’s History
- Lochlan Fitzgerald, NMS, Award for Excellence in European History
- Anna Kim, NHS, Dr. Christopher Clarke Award in Asian History
- Abigail Mohler, CMS, Calvert County Sons of the American Legion Junior Division Award for Military History
- Daphne Niederhauser, NMS, Award for Excellence in History of Cultural Arts
- Aryanna Pracht, CMS, Award for Excellence in Law Related Studies
- Bria Williams, WHMS, Award for Excellence in African American History