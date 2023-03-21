On April 1, 2023, St. Clement’s Island Museum will be hosting the third annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors and community members are invited to join in on the fun-filled day on the waterfront lawn of the museum.

This festival will include all four St. Mary’s County wineries, including Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard, Xella Winery & Vineyard, and Corteau Vineyards. Attendees can purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle while enjoying the beautiful scenery of the Potomac River. Food trucks, live music, local crafted items and art, activities for kids, and more will also be featured.

“We have had an amazing response from the public regarding this event over the last few years, so we decided to make it an annual experience,” said Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This year, we are excited to welcome Corteau Vineyards to the event as our fourth winery. Hosting all our First Landing Wine Trail wineries, as well as local artisans, at the location of the original ‘First Landing’ in 1634, just makes sense!”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the museum and learn the story of the first landing or take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park to explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

Event admission is free for all guests, but there will be various costs for wine, food, museum admission, water taxi rides, and vendor purchases. Special edition First Landing Wine Trail wine glasses will also be available for purchase at the museum store as a souvenir.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information about this event, please call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.