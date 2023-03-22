Art enthusiasts can expect a feast for the eyes this April as the Artworks@7 Gallery presents “City Lights…City Sights,” featuring the work of local photographer Wayne Thomas. Known for his love of travel and street photography, Thomas captures the energy and beauty of urban life in his captivating images. Wayne Thomas Credit: Wayne Thomas Credit: Wayne Thomas Credit: Wayne Thomas Credit: Wayne Thomas Credit: Wayne Thomas

Thomas has an eye for the often-overlooked aspects of city life, from the intricate details of architecture to the bustling crowds of busy intersections. His photographs showcase familiar scenes and locales in a fresh light, inviting viewers to see their cities with new eyes.

“Beauty and grit coexist in the city,” says Thomas. “Art, entertainment, and culture are all valuable elements of city life, and I aim to capture that in my photography.”

In addition to Thomas’s work, the gallery will also feature the photography of guest artist Terri Schaffer. Schaffer’s digital landscapes incorporate her own digitally created skies and water, creating unique and imaginative scenes.

The opening reception for “City Lights…City Sights” will take place on April 1st from 1-4 PM, with light refreshments provided. The exhibit will be open to the public throughout the month of April, giving art lovers ample opportunity to view the works of local artists.

ArtWorks@7th is a small local business that supports the local economy and contributes to the community through participation in charitable events and fundraisers. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Come experience the vibrant energy of urban life at Artworks@7 Gallery this April.