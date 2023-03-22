In their regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) approved several requests from various county departments.

The meeting started with the invocation and pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda. The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for National Agricultural Day.

During the County Administrator time, the Commissioners approved the Department of Land Use & Growth Management’s request for a public hearing to consider an amendment to the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan for the property located at 23836 Mervell Dean Road. They also approved the Office of the State’s Attorney’s request to apply for the Gun Violence Reduction grant, Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program grant, and the Performance Incentive Grant Fund Program.

Moreover, the Department of Emergency Services Hazard Mitigation Plan Update and Resolution 2023-04 were approved. The Department of Aging & Human Services’ acceptance of the FY2024 Community Partnership Agreement for $501,520 in State funds and $1,102 in County funds was also approved. In addition, the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s request to apply for the FY2024 St. Mary’s Transit System Annual Transportation Grant for $3,641,416 was approved. The Department of Recreation & Parks’ acceptance of the Waterway Improvement Fund Grant Modification in the amount of $74,903 for the repair of Bushwood Wharf was also approved.

Lastly, the Office of the County Attorney’s quit claim deed transfer to BMC Enterprises, LCC was approved. The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will hold its next regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. Interested individuals can find CSMC decisions and related public documents on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Additionally, meetings are available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.