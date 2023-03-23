The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are calling for applications from residents interested in serving on a local Board, Committee, or Commission. The county is offering a variety of opportunities for residents to get involved in the community and help with its successful operation and development.

Residents who apply to become members of any of the available groups will have the chance to meet new people while contributing to the county’s growth. According to a statement released by the county, “Volunteering to serve as a member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of our community!”

All applications must be submitted no later than May 19, 2023, and must include a resume. Interested residents can download an application from the St. Mary’s County government website at stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or contact Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.

There are currently vacancies in a number of groups, including the Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission, Animal Control Advisory Board, Housing Authority Board, Police Accountability Board, and Transportation Advisory Committee, among others.

Residents should note that some vacancies have special requirements. For example, applicants to the Adult Public Guardianship Review Board must have a physical disability, and those interested in joining the Plumbing Fuel Gas Board must be a licensed plumber. Additionally, applicants to the Historic Preservation Commission must have disciplines of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology, while those interested in joining the Metropolitan Commission must live in the 1st District.

For more information, interested residents can visit stmaryscountymd.gov/boards to download an application or view detailed descriptions of each group.