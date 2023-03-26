The Town of Leonardtown has partnered with local businesses to create the Leonardtown Earth Week Celebration, which will take place during the week of Earth Day, from Sunday, April 16th to Sunday, April 23rd.

The festivities will kick off with a social media Neighborhood Cleanup Challenge on Sunday, April 16th. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of themselves, their friends, and their families cleaning up around the neighborhood to the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page using the hashtag #CleanupLeonardtown between Sunday, April 16th, and Friday, April 21st. Three lucky winners will receive Leonardtown gift baskets filled with goodies from local businesses, valued at $300 each, to be awarded during the Earth Day Opening Ceremony on Saturday, April 22nd, at 11 a.m. at the Brudergarten at Shepherd’s Old Field Market.

The majority of the events and activities will take place on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22nd, throughout Leonardtown. The Leonardtown Wharf will host free yoga and kayaking demos, magnet fishing, and Plein Air and Sound Bath events. The Good Earth Natural Foods Company and Town Market will offer organic fruits and vegetables for purchase. Earthwise Pet Store will host a Pet Parent event featuring healthy products for pets and the Earth.

Pop-up shops with local, earth-friendly vendors will be located at various spots around town, including the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Town Market, the Marie & Nash Gift Shop, Heritage Chocolates, Port of Leonardtown Winery, and Shepherd’s Old Field Market. Dreamy Days Beauty and Fen Holistic Therapies will have a drop-off station for used mascara wands, which will be donated to Pact Collective, a charity that repurposes mascara wands for wildlife care. The Marie & Nash Gift Shop will also host a clothing swap for clean, gently used clothing.

Shepherd’s Old Field Market will host the Opening Ceremony and give away free tree saplings while supplies last. Botanic Café will offer a free cup of coffee to customers who bring their mug. Free nutrition and potting/planting classes will be available at Viking Axe Throwing, courtesy of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and SOMD Vegan Events.

After the events and activities around town, participants can return to Shepherd’s Old Field Market for the Official After Party with the Brudergarten and Viking Axe Throwing, where they can rent a lane to throw axes or try their hand at archery while sampling food from the Brudergarten, which includes vegan offerings.

Join the Leonardtown community during the third week of April for a week-long celebration dedicated to the Earth. For more information about the Leonardtown Earth Day Celebration, please visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/EarthDay.