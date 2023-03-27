The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that it is now accepting entries for its annual photo contest. The contest is open to all photographers, whether professional or novice, and offers a chance to win cash, park passes, calendars, and other great prizes.

Photographers are encouraged to submit up to three entries for a fee of $10, with additional entries (with no limit) available at $3 each. The contest is open to both residents and visitors, and entries may include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, insects, flora, recreation, scenic landscapes, weather, and wildlife. Only photos taken in Maryland will qualify to win, but entries may be from this year or previous years. “Fresh Air” by Andrea Conte was submitted to the 2022 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest.

A panel of judges will choose first, second, and third place winners for each of the four seasons, and from among the first place winners, an overall grand prize winner will be selected. In addition, a “Fan Favorite” will be selected by popular vote on Facebook, with the photo receiving the most likes printed in the calendar and magazine.

The winning entries will be posted online, featured in the quarterly Maryland Natural Resource magazine, and placed in the department’s 2024 wall calendar, which will be available for purchase later this year. The best overall photo will receive a grand prize of $500 cash, a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a magazine subscription, and five copies of the 2024 calendar. First, second, and third place winners will also receive prizes.

Last year, nearly 2,500 photos were submitted by 500 photographers, and the winning images were posted on the department’s website. For more information and to see contest rules and submission guidelines, photographers should visit the Photo Contest web page.