Navy baseball team split a doubleheader with Lafayette in Patriot League baseball action on Sunday afternoon at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium. The Mids suffered a shutout in the opener, losing 8-0, but secured a 6-4 victory in the second game, thanks to an outstanding performance by right-hander Thomas Russell.

In the first game, Lafayette’s Alex Walsh kept Navy off balance throughout the game, allowing just three hits over a complete-game seven-inning performance. On the other hand, Matthew Shirah recorded a career-high eight strikeouts for Navy but failed to figure out the Leopards’ righty, who led the visitors to an 8-0 Lafayette shutout.

However, the Mids bounced back in the second game, with Brock Murtha and Logan Keller providing the offensive highlights. Russell limited the opposition to just two hits over a career-high six innings, posting a career-high eight strikeouts in the process. Navy secured the win 6-4, with Landon Kruer closing out the game to notch his league-leading fifth save of the season.

After the game, Navy coach Paul Kostacopoulos acknowledged the team’s resilience and ability to bounce back from a poor performance in the first game. “Overall, it was a good weekend,” Kostacopoulos said. “I like how we bounced back today.”

Navy now heads up to Baltimore to play UMBC in a non-conference game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, March 29.