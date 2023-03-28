Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high schools are gearing up to present a slate of stage shows this spring. From Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella: Youth Edition,” each production promises to be an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

Maurice J. McDonough High School will present “Matilda the Musical” from April 14 to 16. The showtimes are 7 p.m. on April 14 and 15, and 2 p.m. shows on April 15 and 16. Tickets can be purchased online at mhsdrama303.booktix.com. McDonough High School is located at 7165 Marshall Corner Road in Pomfret.

North Point High School will present “Sister Act” from April 20 to 22. The showtimes are 7 p.m. on April 20, 21, and 22, and a 1 p.m. matinee on April 22. General admission is $10, while student and senior citizen tickets are $5. North Point High School is located at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.

Westlake High School will present “In the Heights” from April 20 to 22. The showtimes are 7 p.m. throughout its run. Adult tickets are $10, while student tickets are $6. CCPS staff with identification can get two complimentary tickets. Westlake High School is located at 3300 Middletown Road in Waldorf.

St. Charles High School will present “Legally Blonde: The Musical” from April 21 to 23. The showtimes are 7 p.m. on April 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. on April 22 and 23. St. Charles High School is located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. Contact the school at 301-753-2090 for ticket information.

La Plata High School will present “Bring it on: The Musical” from April 27 to 29. The showtimes are 6:30 p.m. on April 27 and 28, and 2:30 p.m. on April 28 and 29. Adult tickets are $10, while student tickets are $5. CCPS badges are honored. La Plata High School is located at 6035 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

Henry E. Lackey High School will present “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Youth Edition” from April 27 to 29. The showtimes are 6:30 p.m. during its three-night run. Contact the school at 301-753-1753 for ticket information. Lackey High School is located at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head.

These stage shows promise to be a treat for all those who attend, so don’t miss out on the chance to see some of the best high school theater productions in the area!