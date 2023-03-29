La Plata, MD – D.R. Horton Capital division celebrated the grand opening of its new master-planned community, Pinegrove, on Friday, March 24th. The event was attended by local dignitaries and distinguished guests, including La Plata Mayor Jeannine E. James, who led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Other attendees included local elected officials and dignitaries, as well as members of D.R. Horton’s team.

Pictured (L-R): Dwayne Hill (D.R. Horton Capital Division President), Thomasina O. Coates (Charles County Commissioners), Jeannine E. James (Mayor of La Plata) and Griffin Burns (D.R. Horton Forward Planning & LD Manager)

The Pinegrove community is located on over 1,000 acres of peaceful land and features five fully decorated model homes. The homes range from approximately 1,698 to 2,511 square feet, with both one and two-story plans to suit buyers of all walks of life. Each home features an open-concept layout and D.R. Horton’s Smart Home® Technology package. Home prices currently start in the high $300s.

“We can’t wait to begin welcoming homeowners to this truly special community,” said Kathy Cassidy, D.R. Horton’s VP of Sales & Marketing. “It is such a thrill to see our vision for Pinegrove finally start to come to life through our team’s hard work and dedication.”

The community’s exceptional location, central to a wealth of shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Southern Maryland and the greater Washington, DC area, has generated strong early interest in Pinegrove. In-community resort-style amenities, including extensive green space, tot lots, pools, and a protected trail system, are also planned.

“We are so grateful to Mayor James, the County Commissioners, the town of La Plata, and the Planning Commission for their continued support,” added Cassidy. “The future in La Plata is definitely bright.”

For more information about Pinegrove, interested buyers can visit DRHorton.com/PinegroveMD.