In recognition of Earth Day on April 20, Charles County Government has teamed up with the State Highway Administration to host a spring litter blitz in the area. This initiative aims to clean up the roadways in Charles County and promote environmental consciousness among its citizens. All motorists are encouraged to help “Keep Charles County Beautiful” by properly securing their loads while driving and disposing of their trash in the designated areas.

This litter blitz is just one of the many Earth Day events that residents of Charles County are invited to participate in. On Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Potomac River Watershed Cleanup will take place. This event aims to improve the water quality of Charles County’s waterways. Those who wish to volunteer for this event can visit the Ferguson Foundation website at www.fergusonfoundation.org/potomac-river-watershed-cleanup/ for more information.

On Saturday, April 22, composting and rain barrel workshops will be at the Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center, located at 90 Post Office Rd, Waldorf. The workshops will be held at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and pre-registration is required at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach.

From Monday, May 1 to Friday, May 5, the Charles County Landfill will host a free farm tire disposal event from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Certain restrictions apply, and more information can be found at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach.

On Saturday, May 20, residents can participate in a community cleanup day. This event allows friends, families, co-workers, and neighbors to work together to clean up, repair, and improve neglected public spaces in their community. More information can be found at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach.

For those interested in additional opportunities to help remove litter from the roads in their community, the State Highway Administration Adopt-A-Highway website and Charles County’s Adopt-A-Road website offer resources and information. The links to these websites are roads.maryland.gov/mdotsha/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=11 and https://www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Litterbug, respectively.

Citizens who are interested in learning more about these cleanup opportunities can call the Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or email Meg Romero at RomeroM@CharlesCountyMD.gov. For those with special needs, the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258 is available to assist.

The Charles County Government is committed to promoting environmental consciousness and preserving the natural beauty of its community. By participating in these events, residents can help to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for themselves and future generations.